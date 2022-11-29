Widespread snow begins Wednesday night

BOZEMAN – Another round of widespread snow will impact Montana beginning Wednesday night through Friday night.

A new Pacific storm is currently just off the Pacific NW coast and will push through the Northern Rockies beginning Wednesday afternoon along the MT/ID state line with significant travel impacts for Lookout Pass to Spokane, WA.

This storm will slowly track into SW Montana Wednesday night with mountain snow likely through Thursday morning and light snow for most valleys. Most forecast models show a stronger surge of moisture arrives Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. During this time moderate valley snow is possible with periods of heavy mountain snow. One area of concern is around West Yellowstone and Island Park, ID. Mountain snow totals could be around 1 to 2 feet.

Gusty surface winds are possible with the next cold front and more challenging travel conditions with areas of blowing snow possible with this next storm system.

Look for additional winter weather highlights to be issued anytime for valleys and mountains and mountain passes.

The National Weather Service issued a WINTER STORM WATCH for mountain ranges in Madison, Gallatin, and Southern Beaverhead counties.