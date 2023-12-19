White Christmas is possible

BOZEMAN – Above to well above normal temperatures will continue through the end of the week. Morning lows and daytime highs will remain 10 degrees or higher above normal.

Winter officially begins Thursday evening at 8:27 pm with the first full day of winter on Friday.

The forecast has some winterlike weather returning to Montana by this weekend. A cold front with widespread areas of snow will sweep over the state. Minor snow accumulations are possible for lower valleys with moderate snow possible for mountain passes and higher peaks. It’s still a little too early for forecast snow totals but ECMWF and GFS forecast models are starting to come in alignment with around 2”-4” of valley snow possible.

We will have a better estimate on how much snow is possible this weekend by the end of the week. For now, plan on snow, blowing snow, and icy road conditions this weekend.

This storm will be gone by Christmas Day, but colder air will settle over the region late this weekend into early next week.