Well above normal temperatures this week for SW Montana

BOZEMAN – Unseasonably warm temperatures across SW Montana this week with near record highs Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Strong High-pressure ridge is parked over the western half of the country producing a mild to warm weather pattern. The opposite is true for the central and eastern half of the country with a deep trough of Low-pressure and shallow Arctic air.

Temperatures are warmer in Bozeman, MT than they are in Atlanta, GA.

Enjoy this pattern while it lasts as an overall pattern change is coming by the weekend into next week.

