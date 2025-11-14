Weekend forecast is slightly cooler across Montana

BOZEMAN – This weekend will be slightly cooler but remain warmer than normal. Forecast highs are around 10 degrees above seasonal average this weekend.

A slow cooling trend is likely through next week with temperatures falling into the 30s and 40s by the middle of next week. The reason for the cooling trend is a deep trough of Low-pressure building into the central and northern Rockies.

There will be some scattered rain and snow showers with the trough pattern and watch for wet roads to turn icy, especially over mountain passes.

