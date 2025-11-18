Weak disturbance Wednesday with limited moisture

BOZEMAN – A weak disturbance is passing through the Pacific NW Tuesday afternoon and should be passing through Western Montana tonight into Wednesday morning. This little disturbance could bring a few isolated rain or snow showers to SW Montana especially in the early morning hours.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler Wednesday due to this weak disturbance. Temperatures will begin to rise Thursday through the weekend and should remain above normal.

Next week look for a pattern change with colder air arriving by Tuesday and increasing snow showers by the middle of next week. This pattern change will likely produce wintry travel conditions across the state around the Thanksgiving Holiday.

