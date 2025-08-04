Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weak disturbance could bring a few thunderstorms to SW Montana

A few rumbles through Monday night
AUG4COD1.png
Posted

BOZEMAN – A small disturbance will produce a few thunderstorms Monday afternoon into Monday evening. The area of greatest potential for thunderstorm activity will be between Dillon and Butte. A lesser chance for thunderstorm activity in the Bozeman to West Yellowstone area.

The Storm Prediction Center has all of SW Montana under a “marginal” or low risk for severe thunderstorms with a “slight” risk for central and eastern Montana Monday afternoon through Monday evening.

A few slow-moving thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rainfall and Missoula, Ravalli, and Granite Counties are under a Flood Watch through Monday evening.
This small disturbance will spin up into northern Montana overnight and a mostly dry pattern returns to SW Montana by Tuesday.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader