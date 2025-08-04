Weak disturbance could bring a few thunderstorms to SW Montana

BOZEMAN – A small disturbance will produce a few thunderstorms Monday afternoon into Monday evening. The area of greatest potential for thunderstorm activity will be between Dillon and Butte. A lesser chance for thunderstorm activity in the Bozeman to West Yellowstone area.

The Storm Prediction Center has all of SW Montana under a “marginal” or low risk for severe thunderstorms with a “slight” risk for central and eastern Montana Monday afternoon through Monday evening.

A few slow-moving thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rainfall and Missoula, Ravalli, and Granite Counties are under a Flood Watch through Monday evening.

This small disturbance will spin up into northern Montana overnight and a mostly dry pattern returns to SW Montana by Tuesday.

