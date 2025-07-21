Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Watch for damaging thunderstorms over Central Montana

Severe thunderstorms possible for central Montana
BOZEMAN – A weak disturbance is passing through northern Montana and a stronger SW flow aloft in response to that system is likely to produce strong to severe thunderstorms especially over central and eastern Montana.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “Marginal” and “Slight” risk for a small part of SW Montana and most of central and eastern Montana through Monday evening.

Forecast models show a higher probability of damaging storms around Lewistown in the early evening hours tonight.

Most of SW Montana will see isolated thunderstorms Monday afternoon and again Tuesday afternoon.

