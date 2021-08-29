Warming up Monday with more smoke in the forecast

BOZEMAN – Another beautiful day over SW Montana with smoke free skies. Temperatures are slowly moderating today and should continue to climb into Monday.

A new short-lived High pressure ridge is building over the region and warming temperatures began Sunday and should continue into Monday. In fact, Monday will be the warmest day locally next week.

Increasing temperatures with a SW flow aloft will also pave the way for more wildfire smoke to move back into the region Monday. Forecast models show thick smoke is possible across the southern half of Montana Monday into Tuesday with thick smoke also blanketing eastern Idaho and northern Wyoming.

kbzk

Another Pacific system will pass through the state beginning Tuesday and could produce isolated thunderstorms over SW Montana Tuesday into Wednesday but a slightly better chance for a few showers or thunderstorms are possible along the Rocky mountain front up into Glacier National Park.

The good news this will bring back another round of cool air from Canada and temperatures will fall below normal by the end of the week.

The big weather headline for today is a powerful hurricane impacting the Louisiana coast today. The hurricane is named “Ida”. A category 4 hurricane Sunday afternoon south of New Orleans. This storm will slowly spin to the north and northeast and may not exit the eastern U.S. until Wednesday or Thursday.

kbzk