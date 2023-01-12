Warming up for a few days

BOZEMAN – A warming trend for a few days with a strong flow aloft out of the SW. Temperatures started to moderate today but look for well above normal temperatures Friday into Saturday with low to mid 40s.

This SW flow will also direct a little moisture to push through beginning Friday night into Saturday morning and again Sunday night into Monday morning.

There could be mixed precipitation in the lower valleys Saturday morning with some small pockets of freezing rain. Higher mountains could see a few inches of snow. This shot of moisture should be passing through quickly and gone by Saturday afternoon.

Next week temperatures will be gradually cooling and could end up slightly below normal again by the end of next week.