Warming trend could lead to some flooding this weekend

BOZEMAN – Finally a break from the cold and snow is coming and a gradual warming trend begins Thursday with a big rise in temperatures over the weekend into early next week.

Temperatures could reach the 60s for daytime highs and morning lows for the lower valleys could stay slightly above freezing. This will accelerate snowmelt in the lower to mid-levels and thus potentially causing some flooding concerns by early next week.

Ditches, creeks, and streams will be running extremely high with snowmelt and could exceed their banks. Also, overland flooding is possible for those areas with a thick layer of ground snow.

Temperatures will once again fall below normal by late next week and this should slow remaining snowmelt areas.

If you have seen flooding issues in the past with a similar pattern then plan on flooding conditions again by late weekend into early next week.