Warming trend begins Tuesday for Montana

BOZEMAN – Finally a little relief behind a strong Pacific storm Sunday. Temperatures are trending cooler, air quality has improved and most of Montana did see some rain over the last 24 hours.

Unfortunately, this is a short-term pattern change. Beginning Wednesday temperatures begin to rise and by the end of the week and upcoming weekend temperatures will be back above normal with widespread 90 to 100 degree highs across the state.

A High-pressure ridge is building up over the Pacific NW allowing temperatures to rise into the 90s and 100s beginning Wednesday. An Excessive Heat Watch is up across western Oregon and almost the entire state of Washington Thursday through Sunday.

Record breaking heat will once again impact the Pacific NW later this week and will all that heat building upstream it will begin to drift eastward heading toward Montana later this week.

We should be back to mostly dry weather pattern as well through the next 10 days.

