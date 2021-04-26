Warming trend begins Tuesday

BOZEMAN – Upper-level trough continued to produce cool and unsettled weather over Montana and most of the western U.S. today. Low pressure will spin into Wyoming and could lift some areas of rain or snow up into SC and SE Montana tonight.

The next change in the pattern arrives Tuesday with a slowly building High-pressure ridge. This will kick off a warming and drying trend with above normal temperatures returning to SW Montana by Wednesday through Friday.

By the weekend, a cooler NW flow will return and could produce a few showers but it will knock temperatures back down into the 50s by Sunday and Monday of next week.

