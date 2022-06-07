Warming trend and cooling trend within the next 7 days

BOZEMAN – Finally a warming trend is in the forecast for the rest of the week and into at least Saturday. Temperatures could reach the upper 70s to lower 80s by Friday and Saturday.

Another sharp cooling trend will arrive beginning Sunday with well below normal temperatures by Monday of next week with increasing moisture.

Between this warmup and cool down will be a very weak disturbance Wednesday into Thursday that could produce a few isolated showers and a few weak thunderstorms. Monitor the STROMTracker weather app for updates on possible rumbles Wednesday afternoon.

The rest of the week should be mostly dry so plan on tackling your outdoor chore list with a bigger weather pattern change by Monday.