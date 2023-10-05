Warming trend and cooling trend in the extended forecast

BOZEMAN – A building High-pressure ridge is slowing advancing toward Montana and is still on track to take a strong foothold over the Northern and Central Rockies this weekend.

Temperatures are near normal today (Thursday) and should be near normal again on Friday.

By the weekend look for max temperatures to reach the mid 60s to the mid 70s across SW Montana and that is around 10 degrees above normal.

The next weather maker will arrive Tuesday afternoon with a cold front and kick off a cool, windy, and wet weather pattern through the middle part of next week.