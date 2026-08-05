Warmer & hazy for Wednesday

Today's Forecast:

Southwest Montana stays warm, dry and smoky today with plenty of sunshine across the region. Areas of wildfire smoke will continue to impact visibility and air quality at times, especially in valleys this morning and again tonight.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Smoke Moves Back In

BOZEMAN: High: 84; Low: 49. Sunny skies with patchy smoke lingering through the day. Winds become northwest around 5 to 8 mph this afternoon after a calm start. Warm and dry conditions continue into the evening with mostly clear skies overnight and lingering smoke possible at times.

BUTTE: High: 84; Low: 44. Mostly sunny with patchy smoke throughout the day. Light winds turn west-northwest around 5 to 7 mph this afternoon. Dry weather continues tonight with mostly clear skies and areas of smoke remaining possible into the overnight hours.

DILLON: High: 84; Low: 50. Sunny and warm with areas of smoke reducing visibility at times. West winds increase to around 5 to 8 mph this afternoon with occasional higher gusts tonight near 20 mph. Mostly clear and dry conditions continue this evening with patchy smoke lingering overnight.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 8180; Low: 37. Mostly sunny with areas of smoke through the day. West-southwest winds increase this afternoon to 6 to 11 mph with gusts near 20 mph. Cool tonight with mostly clear skies and patchy smoke possible into the evening hours.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Heat Building

FIRE DANGER CLIMBING TOWARD THE WEEKEND

A significant warming trend continues through the end of the week with many valley locations climbing well into the 90s by Friday and Saturday. Dry conditions, gusty afternoon winds and persistent smoke will keep elevated to critical fire weather concerns in place across much of southwest Montana. Little meaningful moisture is expected through the weekend, with the next slight chance for showers arriving early next week near the Yellowstone region.