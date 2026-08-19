Warmer & Dry As We Move Toward Weekend

Today's Forecast:

Southwest Montana will see a warmer and drier weather pattern settling into the region today with a mix of sunshine and passing afternoon clouds. A few isolated mountain thunderstorms remain possible later today, but most valley locations stay dry. Afternoon breezes will increase between 10 and 20 mph at times, especially across southwest valleys. Air quality remains mostly good, though localized wildfire haze may still appear during the morning hours.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Wednesday Morning Air Quality

BOZEMAN: High: 84; Low: 52. Mostly sunny skies with warmer temperatures returning this afternoon. A slight chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm develops near the surrounding mountains, but most areas remain dry. Northwest winds increase to around 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon before easing tonight under partly cloudy skies.

BUTTE: High: 83; Low: 45. Partly sunny with a small chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms nearby. Northwest winds increase between 10 and 20 mph with occasional higher gusts during the afternoon and early evening. Dry conditions return tonight with partly cloudy skies and cool overnight temperatures.

DILLON: High: 86; Low: 49. Mostly sunny and warmer with dry conditions expected through most of the day. West to northwest winds increase to around 10 to 20 mph this afternoon with occasional gusts over 25 mph possible in open areas. Mostly clear skies return tonight with mild overnight temperatures.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 79; Low: 39. Partly sunny skies with isolated afternoon and evening showers or thunderstorms possible. Southwest winds increase between 10 and 20 mph this afternoon with gusts near 25 mph possible at times. Cooler temperatures continue tonight with partly cloudy skies overnight.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Warm & Dry Late This Week

FIRE DANGER CLIMBS LATE THIS WEEK

Southwest Montana will continue warming and drying out through the end of the week as high pressure strengthens across the Northern Rockies. Afternoon thunderstorm chances become more isolated heading into the weekend while valley temperatures climb back above seasonal averages. Fire danger concerns may begin increasing again late week into the weekend as humidity drops and afternoon breezes continue.