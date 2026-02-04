Warm Weather to Peak in Southwest Montana Before Winter Returns

BOZEMAN - Southwest Montana is in for an unseasonably warm stretch to end the week, with near-record temperatures expected Thursday and Friday.

Forecast highs will range from the low 50s to low 60s — warm enough to challenge or break long-standing February records across the region. A strong high-pressure system over the western U.S. is driving the mild conditions, diverting storm systems up and around Montana.

The warm, dry weather is expected to hold through the weekend.

By Monday, the high-pressure ridge will break down, ushering in Pacific moisture and cooler air. Most valleys could see precipitation Monday, while mountain areas are likely to get periods of snow off and on through much of next week.