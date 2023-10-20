Watch Now
Warm this weekend with a cooling trend arriving on Monday

Posted at 1:31 PM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 15:31:16-04

BOZEMAN – Above normal temperatures will continue this weekend with a strong SW flow aloft on the backside of a High-pressure ridge.

This summer-like pattern will break down by Sunday as the ridge exits the region and a trough pattern develops kicking off a cooling trend with moisture throughout next week.

Temperatures will fall below normal by the middle of next week and cool enough that snow levels will likely fall down to the lower valley floor by Thursday morning.

Mountain passes will see periods of snow throughout next week with a better chance of accumulating mountain snow Wednesday into Thursday.

