Warm temperatures sticking around

BOZEMAN – High-pressure is producing a dry and warm weather pattern today. Temperatures are running around 10 degrees warmer today compared to Tuesday.

There is a very weak disturbance lifting up and over the ridge pattern and will bring increasing clouds and a spotty shower overnight into Thursday morning across the state. Temperatures will be trending a few degrees cooler tomorrow due to this disturbance.

Temperatures will rise well above normal Friday and could come very close to record high levels by the weekend with forecast highs in the 60s to very low 70s.

A cold front will bring scattered showers and slightly cooler weather back to the region by next Monday.