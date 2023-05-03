Warm temperatures and increasing rainfall will bring higher stream flows

BOZEMAN – Above normal temperatures again today and that trend will continue into Thursday. Look for increased snow melt and rising river levels through the weekend.

Smaller streams and creeks will be running very high into next week and some of the local large river systems will rise to action stage or even reach minor flood stage by Friday and into the weekend.

The combination of unseasonably warm temperatures and increasing rainfall will lead to runoff issues. Right now, there are no flood highlights up across SW Montana.

A Low-pressure system in central California will begin to lift to the NE and bring cooler temperatures along with widespread rainfall to SW Montana. The best chance for valley rain will be late Thursday through Friday and scattered showers throughout the weekend.

kbzk

More cool wet weather is in the forecast for early next week.

