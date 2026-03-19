Warm and windy through Saturday

BOZEMAN – The peak of the current heat wave over Montana is today into Friday. Record highs on Wednesday, new record highs on Thursday and forecast record highs on Friday.

Unfortunately, the warm weather is also associated with wind conditions and relative humidity values in the afternoon below 15%. This means there is a higher risk of grassland fires and mid level wildfires so please be careful with outdoor activities.

A weak disturbance could bring a slight cool down over the weekend but overall temperatures will remain above normal through the middle of next week.

