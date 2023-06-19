Unseasonably cool temperatures this week

BOZEMAN – A trough of Low-pressure is developing over the Pacific NW and will continue to slowly drift to the east over the next few days. This will lock us into a colder pattern with some valley rain and even some higher mountain snow.

A cold front is also pushing through the state producing areas of powerful wind gusts. The area of greatest concern is across southern Beaverhead, most of Madison, and central to southern Gallatin counties.

The National Weather Service did issue a HIGH WIND WARNING through 8 pm tonight for the areas mentioned above. Peak wind gusts up to or over 60 mph are possible.

Behind this storm system look for clearing skies and very chilly temperatures especially early morning lows. Lower valleys could fall down into the mid to upper 30s and higher elevated valleys could fall down into the 20’s Wednesday and Thursday morning.