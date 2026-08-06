Turning Warmer To Wrap Up The Week

Today's Forecast:

Southwest Montana will see another hot, dry and smoky day with abundant sunshine across the region. Wildfire smoke will continue to create periods of reduced visibility and hazy skies, especially during the morning and overnight hours. Afternoon winds will be noticeably stronger today, with southwest to west winds gusting between 10 and 20 mph developing during the afternoon and evening. Elevated fire danger remains a major concern region-wide.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Breezy Afternoons

BOZEMAN: High: 90; Low: 51. Mostly sunny and hazy with areas of smoke throughout the day. Southwest to west winds increase this afternoon to 10 to 20 mph with occasional higher gusts. Warm and dry conditions continue into the evening with lingering breezes before winds gradually ease overnight.

BUTTE: High: 89; Low: 48. Sunny skies mixed with periods of smoke and haze. West winds strengthen this afternoon to 10 to 20 mph, creating breezy conditions through early evening. Dry weather continues tonight with mostly clear skies and patchy smoke lingering overnight.

DILLON: High: 90; Low: 52. Hot, dry and smoky conditions continue with mostly sunny skies. West-southwest winds increase to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon with occasional gusts above 25 mph possible in open areas. Breezy conditions persist into the evening before gradually diminishing overnight.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 86; Low: 40. Mostly sunny with hazy skies from lingering wildfire smoke. Southwest winds increase this afternoon to 10 to 20 mph with occasional gusts near 25 mph. Dry weather continues tonight with cooler overnight temperatures and patchy smoke remaining possible.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Weather Headlines For 8-6-26

FIRE DANGER ON THE RISE:

Hot temperatures and increasingly breezy afternoons will continue through the remainder of the week, keeping fire weather concerns elevated across southwest Montana. Dry fuels, low humidity and gusty winds may create near-critical fire danger conditions during the afternoon and evening hours. Limited moisture is expected through the weekend, with only isolated mountain showers possible early next week.