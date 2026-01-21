Turning cold with light snow Friday into Saturday

BOZEMAN – The coldest temperatures of the winter season will impact most of Montana Thursday through Saturday. Norther and eastern counties of Montana will see the extremely cold air with dangerous wind chill values Friday morning.

SW Montana will fall around zero or even slightly below zero Friday and Saturday morning.

This next Arctic front could produce areas of light snow around the state with a few inches here and there and a slight hazard for travel conditions.

By early next week, temperatures will begin to warm up and could move back up into the 40s.

