Tuesday With Mountain Snow Showers

Today's Forecast

Southwest Montana will see a cooler but generally quieter Tuesday following the overnight precipitation. Bozeman, Butte and Dillon will trend drier with partly to mostly sunny skies. Snow showers remain possible around West Yellowstone, where colder temperatures and gusty southwest winds continue.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Mountain Showers

BOZEMAN:

High: 45; Low: 29.

Partly sunny and cool today. West-southwest winds increase to 7 to 13 mph with gusts up to 23 mph. Clouds linger tonight before gradually clearing, with temperatures falling into the middle 20s.

BUTTE:

High: 44; Low: 27.

Mostly sunny and cool today. Winds will be light early before becoming west-southwest at 6 to 11 mph this afternoon, with gusts up to 21 mph. There is a slight chance of a rain or snow shower early tonight before skies gradually clear.

DILLON:

High: 46; Low: 29.

Mostly sunny skies are expected with breezy conditions. South-southwest winds of 10 to 16 mph could gust as high as 26 mph. Skies remain mostly clear tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 20s.

WEST YELLOWSTONE:

High: 37; Low: 23.

Snow remains possible today, mainly from late morning through the afternoon. The chance of snow is 40 percent, with less than a half-inch of daytime accumulation expected. Southwest winds of 10 to 17 mph could gust as high as 31 mph. A slight chance of snow continues this evening before conditions turn mainly cloudy overnight.

Looking Ahead

Wednesday and Thursday trend drier across much of southwest Montana. Bozeman is expected to reach the upper 40s Wednesday and around 50 Thursday, while Butte and Dillon remain mainly in the 40s. West Yellowstone stays colder Wednesday with a high near 37 before warming into the mid 40s Thursday.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Cool For The Late Week

Precipitation chances return Friday. Bozeman, Butte and Dillon have chances for a rain/snow mix, while West Yellowstone has a 70 percent chance of rain and snow Friday. A more active pattern continues into the weekend, with rain and snow likely around West Yellowstone Saturday and Sunday and additional rain/snow chances elsewhere across southwest Montana.