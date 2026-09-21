The short term is the warm term with cooler days for the weekend

BOZEMAN — Across the next seven days, a brief warm-up through mid-week gives way to a noticeable cool-down by the weekend and beyond. Highs climb into the upper 70s over the next few days before dropping back to the mid 60s by the weekend, with overnight lows settling into the lower 40s as we head into the following week.

If you have outdoor plans like hiking, yard work, or a weekend event, the middle of the week is your sweet spot for warmth, so take advantage of those upper 70s afternoons before the cool-down arrives.

MONDAY NIGHT

Tonight will be clear and cool, with temperatures dropping from the upper 40s to the lower 60s through the overnight hours so grab a jacket if you're heading out after dark.

TUESDAY

Tuesday brings a mix of sun and clouds with a high near 74 degrees, running about 5 degrees above the late-September average. There's a 30% chance of a few showers arriving Tuesday night, with just a few hundredths of an inch possible.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

The extended forecast tells a warm-then-cooler story for Bozeman and the Gallatin Valley. Wednesday holds in the low 70s before Thursday and Friday both push to the upper 70s, running around 10-12 degrees above the seasonal average for late September. It will feel much more like late summer than early fall.

FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY

A frontal system arrives late Friday into Saturday, bringing gusty winds and the best chance for meaningful rainfall of the week, with some models suggesting widespread totals could exceed a quarter inch across the area. Behind that system, Saturday and Sunday cool sharply into the mid 60s, right near or just below normal, with another round of light showers possible Sunday night. Overall, a cooling and slightly wetter trend closes out the week.