Temperatures have ups and downs, but the rain chances stay flat

BOZEMAN — Over the next week, temperatures wobble more than a loose tooth at lunchtime. But the dry conditions persist.

OVERNIGHT

A quiet and pleasant Wednesday is wrapping up across Bozeman and the Gallatin Valley. Conditions look settled through this evening and overnight, with no rain. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 40s, so a light jacket will be handy if you're heading out after dark.

THURSDAY

Mild and dry, with a mix of sun and clouds holding highs to the 60s and lows again in the lower 40s. Temperatures are closer to seasonal average for early Ocitober before a warm up begins.

FRIDAY

A warming trend kicks in, sending highs into the mid 70s, running about 12 degrees above the seasonal average for early October.

EXTENDED

A prolonged stretch of well-above-normal warmth is building across the region. Highs climb from the mid 70s Friday into the upper 70s by Monday, running 12 to 15 degrees above what's typical for this time of year. That means afternoon temperatures more reminiscent of mid-September than early October, so enjoy the open windows and outdoor time while it lasts.

The NWS does flag a potential fire weather concern on Monday, with low humidity and gusty winds worth watching as the heat peaks. A trough moves in by the middle of next week, gradually easing temperatures back toward seasonal normals, but the overall extended pattern stays dry throughout.