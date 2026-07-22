Storms could lead to flooding on Wednesday

BOZEMAN — Upper-level ridging will persist across North-central, Central, and Southwestern Montana on Wednesday and Thursday. An embedded shortwave rotating through the flow will trigger showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Robust monsoonal moisture will potentially help make any slow-moving thunderstorms into efficient rainmakers, increasing the chance for localized flash flooding. A chance for showers and thunderstorms remains on Thursday, but drier air will start to move in, so rainfall may not be as heavy.

Daytime highs will range from the mid-80s to around 90 degrees on Wednesday, mid-80s to low 90s on Thursday, then warm into the upper 80s to mid-90s across the weekend, with Saturday being the hottest day. Winds will also be on the rise. This will dry the area out, bringing elevated fire weather conditions to North-central Montana.

The region will get a bit of a cooldown on Sunday into early next week as a weak upper-level trough sweeps through, also bringing gusty winds to the area. Dry conditions will also persist.

-Meteorologist Miller Robson