Rain and snow is moving in Monday night

BOZEMAN — Rain is moving in tonight as a storm system approaches from the southwest. A chance of showers this evening, climbing to near certainty overnight with around a tenth of an inch of rain expected for much of the area.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains from 9 PM through 6 AM Tuesday, where snow levels will drop toward 4,000 to 4,500 feet and a rain-to-snow mix is possible at lower valley elevations by early morning.

Tuesday clears out nicely with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-40s, though wind chills in the upper 20s will make it feel colder than the thermometer reads. That's about 6 degrees below the typical late-October high for Bozeman.

Wednesday and Thursday stay dry with mostly upper-40s highs, still running a few degrees below average, before clouds return Friday with a slight chance of mountain flurries.

The extended pattern keeps temperatures below October norms through the week and into the weekend, with highs generally in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Saturday brings the next real precipitation chance, with a few showers possible and rain-snow mixing overnight, followed by a wetter Sunday featuring rain and snow showers and a high only in the low 40s.

Multiple quick-moving troughs will keep daily mountain precipitation chances in play through next week.