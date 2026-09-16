One more pleasant day before rain and thunderstorms return to the area

BOZEMAN — Wednesday offers a brief break between two upper-level troughs as weak high-pressure ridging takes hold overhead. This will keep conditions mild and dry across the vast majority of the state.

The stationary upper-level trough over the Pacific Northwest finally gets moving on Thursday and slides east. That sets up a warmer, southwesterly flow pattern over Montana starting Thursday and lingering through Saturday.

While Wednesday remains quiet, warmer air paired with shower and thunderstorm chances will take over Thursday and stick around through Friday night. The primary concern with any storms that do develop during this period will be the possibility of damaging wind gusts, periods of heavy rain, and hail.

Everything should clear out by Saturday afternoon as the low moves east.

We'll see a stretch of warmer, drier weather take over starting Sunday, with mild and sunny conditions holding steady into the start of next week.