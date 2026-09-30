Looking for rain? Give your eyes a rest for a while

BOZEMAN — -

OVERNIGHT

Skies clear out and temperatures drop into the mid to upper 40s by early Wednesday morning, so grab a jacket if you are heading out late.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

Shaping up nicely with a mix of sunshine and clouds, highs climbing to near 70 degrees, and light winds keeping things pleasant all day.

Conditions stay just as settled into Wednesday night and Thursday, with partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid 60s, and lows dipping to the lower 40s. No rain is in the picture for Bozeman through this stretch, and no neighbor locations are reporting anything significantly different nearby.

EXTENDED

Temperatures run above the seasonal average every day through next Monday, with highs in the low 70s Friday and Saturday, climbing to the mid 70s Sunday, and peaking near 77 degrees Monday. That Monday high runs a remarkable 14 degrees above the early-October average for Bozeman, making it feel more like early September than the first week of October.

No rain is expected through the entire outlook.