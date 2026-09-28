Leaves may fall but temperatures are inclined to stay where they are

BOZEMAN — A quiet and pleasant Monday evening is underway in Bozeman. A few showers mainly near the mountains are possible during the evening.

OVERNIGHT-TUESDAY

Skies clear out nicely and temperatures slide into the upper 30s by early Tuesday morning, so a jacket will be welcome if you have any late-night plans. Tuesday shapes up sunny and mild, with highs climbing to the low 70s and light winds out of the west-northwest keeping things comfortable all day.

Worth a note for the broader region: a High Wind Warning is in effect for the northern Rocky Mountain Front and the plains west of I-15 from midnight tonight through noon Tuesday, with gusts potentially reaching 75 mph or higher along the Front.

WEDNESDAY

Conditions stay just as settled into Tuesday night and Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies, highs again in the low 70s, and lows holding in the mid 40s. No rain is in the picture for Bozeman through this stretch.

THURSDAY ONWARD

The extended pattern through the week and into the weekend looks exceptionally pleasant for late September and early October. Temperatures run consistently above the seasonal average every day of the forecast, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s Tuesday through Friday. Friday's high of 72 degrees stands out, running about 8 degrees above the early-October average for Bozeman. Saturday eases back slightly to the upper 60s before Sunday rebounds to the low 70s, still a comfortable 7 degrees above normal.

Not a drop of rain is in sight through the entire stretch, so it is a fantastic week to get outside and soak up some late-season sunshine.