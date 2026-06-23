KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Warm with a few light showers possible on Wednesday

BOZEMAN — Tuesday brought brighter and warmer weather to much of Montana and Wyoming with a small ridge of high pressure overhead. Several disturbances will be moving our way in the short term and the long term, and that will change our weather even before the weekend arrives. We can expect a more clouds by morning, with lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Although isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday as the first wave moves over the northern Rockies, most of our region will stay dry and warm with more clouds than we had Tuesday. A second wave will arrive Thursday and that will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms to our region both in the morning and the afternoon.

A much larger trough of low pressure will move our way this Friday through the weekend, and that will drastically change our weather. We can expect cooler highs on Friday with increasing clouds and a chance of showers. We'll cool much further both Saturday and Sunday with rain showers and thunderstorms. Mountain snow will also be possible Sunday and Monday.

That large trough of low pressure will help drop temperatures from the upper 60s and lower 70s on Friday down to the 60s on Saturday and the upper 50s and lower 60s on Sunday. We'll have lingering rain showers on Monday as the storm moves our of our region. Next Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.