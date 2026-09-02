KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Warm on Thursday with variable clouds and gusty wind

BOZEMAN — A fast-moving disturbance barreled over southwest Montana on Wednesday afternoon, delivering several severe thunderstorms and strong gusty wind. Thankfully, the disturbance left as quickly as it arrived, and the wind won't be quite as strong overnight. We can expect more clouds by morning with continued breezes. Lows will range from the upper 30s to the upper 40s.

Thursday will still be a windy day for much of southwest Montana under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Thankfully the High Wind Warning from Wednesday expires tonight, but Red Flag Warnings will continue through Thursday evening due to continued gusty wind, dry fuel and dry weather. Friday will also be gusty at times, with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs will be in the 70s.

Labor Day weekend will definitely not be a hot one for our area, but it will be a little more unsettled than we would like. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday, but they will be isolated. If you have outdoor plans for Labor Day, know that we'll have a much better chance for rain showers and thunderstorms on Monday with temperatures cooling into the 60s for most.