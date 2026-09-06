KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Warm and quiet on Sunday, but unsettled on Labor Day

BOZEMAN — Eastern Montana and northern Wyoming remained warmer than average on Saturday with highs in the 80s and lower 90s. Western Montana was significantly cooler with clouds, showers and highs in the 70s. Western Montana will have more opportunities for showers and thunderstorms overnight while it will stay quiet and mild further east.

The almost stationary trough of low pressure over the Pacific Northwest will at long last begin its trek inland Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Far western Montana will have the best chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday, but everyone gets in the mix on Labor Day with AM thunderstorms and PM wind. Highs will be much cooler for the holiday.

As this trough of low pressure makes its way over Montana late Monday and Tuesday, we'll have more gusty wind with showers and thunderstorms over the northern half of the state. A small ridge will bring quieter and warmer weather Wednesday and Thursday, but another trough will bring rain showers and cooler air to our region Friday and Saturday.