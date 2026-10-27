KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Waiting till the weekend for rain or snow

BOZEMAN — Conditions are quiet and settled this evening in Bozeman, with cloudy skies and temperatures dropping into the lower 30s overnight as winds back off. In the short term, the wind will make it feel colder than what the thermometer indicates.

Wednesday brings a pleasant turnaround with plenty of sunshine, though highs will only reach the mid-40s. That is about 6 degrees below the typical late-October mark. Skies stay partly cloudy to mostly clear through Thursday, with highs hovering in the upper 40s and cold but calm mornings in the upper 20s to low 30s.

We stay dry and quiet through Friday, then a Pacific system moves in this weekend. Showers arrive Saturday afternoon with a 30% chance of rain, followed by a more significant push of rain Sunday with rain chances near 80% and a third to a half inch of accumulation possible. That transitions to snow or mixed showers Sunday night.

Monday brings lingering snow showers early before skies clear, with highs dropping to the upper 30s, or roughly 10 degrees below average. A brief ridge of high pressure builds back in to start the following week.