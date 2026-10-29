KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Updates on our late weekend system

BOZEMAN — WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Conditions are quiet and comfortable heading into Wednesday evening, with clear skies and temperatures dropping into the 20s to lower 30s overnight. Wind chills will dip into the mid-20s by early Thursday morning, so bundle up if you're out late. No precipitation is expected through sunrise.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny skies and a pleasant late-October day, with a high near 48°F and light winds keeping conditions calm. Clouds build Thursday night ahead of the next system, with lows around 30°F and wind chills in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY

Dry as well, with clouds giving way to partial clearing and a high of 49°F, right near the late-October average.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND

Saturday stays mostly cloudy with a high of 50° and only a slight chance of showers late.

Sunday is the main event: rain is likely with an 80% chance and around a quarter inch during the day, transitioning to rain and snow showers overnight as lows fall to 29°.

Monday brings lingering snow showers early before clearing, with a high of only 38°, about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Drier and milder conditions are expected to return by Tuesday as the pattern settles back down.