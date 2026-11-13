KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Unseasonably mild for now, but changes are coming

BOZEMAN — It hasn't looked or felt like a typical November in Montana and Wyoming recently, and highs on Thursday were once again 10-20 degrees above average under a ridge of high pressure. We'll have a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky tonight, and lows will not be as cold as you'd expect in November. Lows will range from the lower 20s to the lower 30s.

High pressure will remain in control of our weather on Friday, and our unseasonably mild highs will continue under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. A deep trough is forming over the West Coast at this time, and a small wave will move toward Montana on Saturday bringing isolated light showers, mainly to the far west. Highs will cool, but remain above average.

As the West Coast trough deepens, the ridge will remain strong over us on Sunday, leading to another unseasonably mild day. Several larger disturbances will affect our weather next week, however. Temperatures will cool to average by Tuesday and below average by next Thursday, with rain turning to snow mainly Tuesday and Wednesday. More seasonable weather is returning!