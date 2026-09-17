KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Thunderstorms and rain at times Friday and Saturday

BOZEMAN — An area of low pressure currently over the West Coast will make its inland push tonight, Friday and this weekend. Ahead of that trough, we can expect a few rain showers and thunderstorms mainly over southwest Montana late this evening, but we'll also have more arrive before sunrise Friday morning. Lows Friday morning will stay in the 40s and lower 50s.

As this Pacific storm moves closer, we'll have more waves of thunderstorms and rain showers at times Friday, Saturday and early Sunday before the trough exits the region early Monday. Flash Flood Watches are in effect for recent burn scars in southwest Montana Friday and Saturday, with Flood Watches over southern Montana and northern Wyoming late Friday through Sunday.

Rain amounts of 0.75" to 2.00" will be possible in southern Montana and northern Wyoming as this storm makes its way over the region. Please stay clear of rising creeks, streams and rivers and near burn scars. Quieter weather will return on Tuesday. After falling into the 50s and 60s for highs this weekend, we'll return to the 70s for a good portion of next week. Prepare for wet weather!