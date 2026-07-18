KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Sunday will bring a smoky, hazy mix of sun and clouds

BOZEMAN — Saturday brought another round of showers and thunderstorms which originated mainly over central Idaho, and moved over southwest Montana. The thunderstorms and clouds will be on their way out of our sky late this evening, and we'll begin Sunday in another quiet and mild way with lows ranging from the mid 40s to the upper 50s.

Sunday will begin with plentiful sunshine for most of us, but wildfires burning in Oregon and Washington will contribute haze and smoke to our Montana sky on Sunday and Monday. A lot of the smoke will be at high altitudes, but parts of our state will deal with smoke closer to the ground. It will be warm to hot on Sunday with highs from 85-93 for us.

A huge ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the weather of the Rockies and the High Plains, and we will continue to feel its effects. A lot of clouds will move over our region on Monday, but we'll likely stay dry and a bit cooler after the passage of a weak cold front. We'll be more seasonable next week with scattered showers and thunderstorms.