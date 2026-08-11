KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Still smoky now; rain chances will improve this week

BOZEMAN — The combination of fires in our area along with more fires all over the Pacific Northwest has led to southwest Montana having continuously hazy, smoky air. Unfortunately, we are not done with this smoky situation, but there is hope for improvement as we continue through the week. Tonight will still be smoky and cool under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the 40s and lower 50s.

Wednesday will remain smoky with high pressure in control, but that same ridge of high pressure will also begin to draw monsoon moisture our direction. By late Wednesday afternoon and evening, isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop up, but most areas will remain dry, warm and smoky. Highs on Wednesday will remain seasonably warm for one more day, staying mainly in the 80s.

Better chances for rain showers and thunderstorms are coming our way later this week. More monsoon moisture (good amounts for our area this time of year) will move northward toward us. Thursday through Saturday will be the most likely days for rain and thunderstorms, some locally heavy rain will be possible. We'll have isolated activity on Sunday, with a few more showers early next week.