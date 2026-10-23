KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Snow ending overnight, Saturday AM clouds and PM sun

BOZEMAN — Our latest storm system, consisting of a cold front from the northwest and moisture from the south has been marching over Montana, Idaho and Wyoming since this morning. It initially brought rain to the west and warm, windy fire danger to the east, but now the cold front is cooling everyone, and turning much of the rain to snow. Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect through midnight for most of our mountain areas. Please drive carefully tonight and early Saturday as colder air will create icy roads and streets.

The cold front will continue on its way out of the northern Rockies early Saturday morning, leaving a much clearer sky, but also much colder air, in its wake. Areas of low clouds and fog will be possible early Saturday, but we'll have more sunshine by the afternoon. Highs, however, will be much cooler than they were all week. Most of the region will have highs in the 40s and 50s both Saturday and Sunday as we have quieter weather for much of the weekend. Morning lows will fall into the chilly 20s and 30s, so it will definitely feel like autumn!

Another small area of low pressure will approach Montana and Wyoming early next week. We can expect increasing clouds on Monday, and there will be a chance for rain and mountain snow mainly on Tuesday. Most of the precipitation will fall in southwest Montana, but it will also be possible in other parts of southern Montana and northern Wyoming. Another trough will be to our southwest the second half of next week. We can expect more clouds and some gusty wind, but additional rain and snow looks limited at this time.