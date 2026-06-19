KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Scattered showers & thunderstorms return on Saturday

BOZEMAN — As expected, we had more clouds and pleasant temperatures over southwest Montana on Friday. Just like last night and this morning, we can expect another wave of clouds to move overhead late tonight and Saturday morning. A few morning showers will be possible near the Idaho border, and most lows will remain in the 40s due to cloud cover.

Saturday we can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms in several waves, both in the afternoon and also in the late evening and overnight between Butte and Bozeman. Most rain amounts will be fairly light, but it could get locally heavy if a thunderstorm is near you. Highs will range from the upper 60s to the lower and mid 70s on Saturday.

At this time, the combined Father's Day and first day of summer on Sunday looks to be drier and warmer for most of our area. There will be a chance for showers by Monday afternoon, mainly to the east. Tuesday will be brighter and warmer, and most of next week will rise into the mid to upper 70s and lower 80s with showers possible next Friday.