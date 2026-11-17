BOZEMAN — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Gallatin Valley through Wednesday morning, so the big story tonight is the incoming Pacific front. Clouds are thickening Monday evening and rain arrives Tuesday with a 90% chance of picking up at least around a tenth of an inch. Plan on wet roads for the Tuesday evening commute.

The real transition comes Tuesday evening into Wednesday: rain changes over to snow as temperatures crash from the upper 40s down to the upper 20s overnight, with around half an inch of total precipitation expected and snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches in the valley. Wind chills will drop into the lower 20s by Wednesday, so cover exposed skin and give yourself extra time on the roads.

The Winter Weather Advisory runs through 11 AM Wednesday for the Gallatin Valley, with snow bands capable of heavier snow during the changeover from rain to snow.

The extended pattern stays cold and mostly dry Wednesday through the weekend, with highs only in the low-to-mid 30s, running 5 to 7 degrees below the seasonal average for this time of year. Keep the ice scraper handy and expect mornings to feel more like January than mid-November.

A brief ridge nudges temperatures back toward average by next Wednesday and Thursday, offering a modest warm-up before the next system.