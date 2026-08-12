KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Rain showers and thunderstorms return on Thursday

BOZEMAN — It was another warm and smoky day for much of southwestern Montana on Wednesday, but thankfully our weather pattern is already beginning to change. We'll have isolated rain showers and thunderstorms through the evening before the atmosphere settles a bit. Air Quality Alerts are still in effect through at least Thursday morning. Lows will be in the seasonable mid 40s to the lower 50s.

The destructive Sand Creek and Bobcat Lakes fires continue to burn in Beaverhead County, but our hardworking firefighters will get some help from the sky at long last as our weather pattern shifts. Monsoon moisture will be drawn northward into our region, and that will give us daily chances for showers and thunderstorms from Thursday through Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and 70s.

We will still have some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, but they will not be as numerous or as likely as previous days, and temperatures will warm a few degrees. Monday will be seasonably warm with isolated rain showers. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return next Tuesday with another downturn in temperatures, Wednesday will be partly cloudy with showers possible.