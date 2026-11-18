BOZEMAN — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Gallatin Valley through 11:00 AM Wednesday, with already snow falling with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected overnight. Bridges and overpasses will ice up first, so use extra caution if you're out this evening or heading out early tomorrow morning.

There's an 80% chance of around a tenth of an inch of liquid equivalent through about midnight, then continuing with roughly a quarter inch more through early Wednesday morning as that rain-to-snow transition locks in.

Snow wraps up by Wednesday morning, with clouds giving way to sunshine in the afternoon and a high near 38°F , or a little below the seasonal average. Thursday brings another mostly cloudy day with a high of 37°F and a chance of flurries, and by Friday snow showers return in the morning with highs dropping into the mid-30s, running 5 to 6 degrees below normal.

The extended pattern keeps Bozeman cool and unsettled through the weekend, with highs in the low-to-mid 30s, which is well below the late-November average. Light snow shower chances lingering Thursday through Friday before a drier stretch Saturday and Sunday.

Thursday night into Friday, plan for wind chills in the upper teens, so cover up if you're heading out. The good news: early next week hints at a brief warm-up back toward and slightly above normal, with more moisture potentially arriving from the Pacific late in the week.