KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Quite warm on Sunday with isolated PM thunderstorms

BOZEMAN — Hopefully you were able to enjoy the sunshine and warmer than average highs we had on this Fourth of July Saturday. A ridge of high pressure is trying to control our weather, and it will be successful for a time, but changes are coming. We'll have a mostly clear and fairly comfortable night with lows mainly in the 40s and 50s Sunday morning.

After a quiet beginning to Sunday, we can expect a wave of energy to bring more clouds and isolated showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening. Many areas will stay dry, however, so just keep an eye to the sky. Highs will also rise a few more degrees above where we stopped on Saturday, despite the increased cloud cover. Stay safe Sunday!

Monday another wave will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, and we'll cool to more seasonable levels. After lingering showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday, the strong ridge to our south will begin to build. Highs will climb above average late next week, and at this time next weekend looks very hot.