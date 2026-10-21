KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Quite mild on Thursday, then rapid changes on Friday

BOZEMAN — High pressure continued to deliver more unseasonable warmth to southwest Montana on Wednesday, with highs 10-20 degrees warmer than average. Clouds did develop in the afternoon and early evening with some isolated, light rain showers, but little rain reached the ground. We'll have fewer clouds by early Thursday, and lows will be cool, but they will also remain above average. Lows will range from the lower 30s to the lower 40s.

Thursday will be our last warmer than average day for the foreseeable future in our area. We will have a lot of sunshine early, then increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening. Highs on Thursday will be at least as warm as Wednesday, if not slightly warmer, as they return to the 60s and lower 70s. Average highs are in the lower to mid 50s in late October. A cold front is approaching from the northwest, and we will be much cooler starting Friday.

Through the course of the day Friday we can expect a combination of the cold front coming from the northwest and moisture approaching from the south. That will mean rain showers turning to snow showers Friday afternoon and evening. Highs Friday will be around 20 degrees cooler than Thursday, and will likely occur early in the day. We will have deceasing clouds on Saturday, but temperatures will feel much more like fall through next week.