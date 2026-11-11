KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Quiet weather continues until the middle of net week

BOZEMAN — OVERNIGHT - WEDNESDAY

Mostly to partly cloudy skies and a slip into the 30s-to-mid 40s, with wind chills dipping to the upper 30s, so a jacket is the call after dark. Wednesday, a mostly sunny afternoon pushes highs back into the upper 50s for Veterans Day. Conditions stay dry and calm through Wednesday, with no precipitation in the picture and light winds keeping things comfortable.

THE REST OF THE WEEK

The extended forecast stays remarkably settled and dry all the way through the week, with highs in the upper 50s Wednesday through Friday and a gradual, gentle cool-down into the mid 50s by the weekend. This is a remarkable stretch of warmth for mid-November: highs are running 15 to 16 degrees above the 30-year average through Friday, meaning afternoons that feel more like early October than mid-autumn.

NEXT WEEK

The extended pattern does show a gradual cooling trend heading into next week, with Monday's high near 50°F still running about 8 degrees above normal. A series of Pacific systems could eventually bring a more unsettled, wintry pattern change by mid-to-late next week.