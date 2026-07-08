KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Partly cloudy & warm Thursday with isolated t'storms

BOZEMAN — A cold front is pushing over western Montana at this time, and although it isn't really cooling us, it is spawning more showers and thunderstorms in southwest Montana. As the cold front progresses east and the sun goes down in the west, the clouds, showers and thunderstorms will fall apart. Lows Thursday morning will be in the 40s and lower 50s.

Thursday and Friday will be warmer days with morning sun and afternoon clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will still pop up in the afternoon and evening, but more of us will be dry rather than rainy. Highs will rise into the above-average 80s, with a few lower 90s possible by Friday afternoon. Much hotter weather is coming this weekend, though.

A huge dome of high pressure building over the Rockies and High Plains will continue to push northward toward Montana this weekend, and that will deliver the hottest highs we have had thus far in 2026. Eastern Montana is already under an Extreme Heat Watch for this weekend. We will fortunately not be THAT hot, but we can expect plenty of 90s. Stay cool and safe!